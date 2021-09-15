Mailbag: Afghanistan/Texas, Taliban/Republicans

Afghanistan/Texas. The Taliban/Texas Republicans. I know I am not the only person who has seen the obvious parallels between those entities/places.

One of the most, if not the most, fundamental reasons I learned growing up about the foundation of our country was freedom of religion. A significant number of my ancestors immigrated here to escape the oppression of the state-sanctioned churches in Europe.

Freedom of religion is one of, if not the most, important aspects of a free society, but it is utterly worthless if we don’t have freedom of religion.

While the Taliban and the Texas Republicans differ in stripe and degree of oppression, they fundamentally are both cut from the same cloth and are both against the freedom of religion and for the oppression of women. They are both trying to force their religious beliefs on the rest of us and oppress women.

Peter Kenagy

Albany

