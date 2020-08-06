Mailbag: Albany schools are shortchanging kids

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have sent a letter to the Albany school district and I encourage everyone that agrees to do the same. I have included that letter:

I wanted to express my disgust with the school district and their caving to the insane measures being pushed by our governor in regards to the upcoming school year. The fact that there has been no public pushback regarding the restrictions being put in place is very disconcerting. These restrictions are not in the best interest of the students. There is basically a 0% fatality rate in children who contract COVID. The negative impacts, however, from these restrictions are numerous. Imagine having children as young as 5 or 6 wear a mask all day long. The level of distraction this will create is significant, not to mention the 100-plus times a day the teachers will have to remind very social children keep their distance. What does this mean for recesses and PE time?

Now I'm finding out that those parents who would like to home school or do Connections Academy are being declined because of limitations set by our governor. Is this so that you (the district) can keep your funding per child? If online schooling goes anything like the nightmare that we experienced in the spring, you don't deserve any of the funding.