Mailbag: Albany's Boston Tea Party is coming

In regards to the abject failure of the Albany City Council to bring in a fiscally responsible budget, and thus imposing an additional monthly tax on property owners, please watch for details on a recall of the four irresponsible city council members who screwed over the property owners of Albany once again.

This could have been avoided with prudent budgeting. Instead, we get stuck with another never-ending, always-increasing tax! Many of us in North Albany already wonder what we pay for … police presence is almost non-existent; the North Albany traffic circle is a fatal crash site waiting to happen due to total disregard of speeders and failure to yields, by the police department, and more!

Just think … without the Central Albany Revitalization Area and other wastes of money, we might even see a police car once or twice a year! This screw-the-property-owner approach needs to end. We thank Councilors Novak and Olson for having the wisdom to protect us; the other four can start building up their campaign chests to fight their removal. It is coming! Albany’s own Boston Tea Party!

Thank you.

Richard Smith

Albany

