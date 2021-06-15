Mailbag: Alien safaris to an earthly petting zoo

Over the past several months, a variety of letters to the editor have helped clarify for me the real purpose of UFOs’ visits.

Contributors have written that wearing masks is an attempt at a tyrannical government to control the people. A “tyranny of masks” is a hilariously low bar for defining tyranny. In my case, masks have been my primary defense against pollen and people with low foreheads coughing in my face.

Which leads me to a eureka-ish understanding of all the encounters with and sightings of UFOs (or, in the modern parlance, UAPs). Actually, these are interdimensional tourists on safari to a huge petting zoo.

Picture all those folks on safari in Kruger National Park screaming as an elephant charges their vehicle. Or those walking up to pet the noble bison in Yellowstone just for the thrill of it. Or those posing in front of “Don’t swim here because of crocodiles” before suddenly vanishing.

Most of all, however, I think our aliens get the biggest thrills just observing the dominant bipeds, flying around them, occasionally taking one home for dinner, so to speak. Laughing (or whatever aliens do) when they get home and show pictures of their recent safari to earth.

Michael T. Coolen