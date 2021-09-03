Mailbag: All Americans need to band together

“It’s a virus, not an opinion,” said my friend as we talked about COVID-19.

And she’s right. This virus doesn’t have any opinion of Republicans or Democrats. It has no opinion about our age, our gender, our race, our religion or anything else.

This virus is about just one thing: entering bodies to eat. And it doesn’t care what you think about that.

Perhaps the worst part of the virus is that it has the ability to jump from one body to another. If you have the virus, for instance, it can move from you to friends, family and strangers you come in contact with, and begin eating on them.

The one thing that blocks the virus is to be vaccinated. And it can be slowed by wearing masks and social distancing. These strategies have been scientifically proven to be both safe and effective. The only reason the virus continues is that too many Americans have not adopted these strategies.

So if you have even one patriotic bone in your body, join the team and get fully vaccinated. Show that you care about your fellow Americans and wear a mask in public … We are in a life-and-death struggle here, and we need all Americans to band together and respond.

Mark Weiss