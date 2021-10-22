Mailbag: All citizens should get vaccinated

It seems to be popular — especially in some states and in some regions of our state — to refuse to be vaccinated or to wear a mask.

In my view, this is like driving faster than the law allows: You might get away with it, but it puts you and others at risk. Someone is likely to get killed because of your disregard for the law. All because you feel you have the right to ignore not just the law, but common sense and your responsibility as a citizen.