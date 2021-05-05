Mailbag: All George Floyd's chances were over

The Derek Chauvin trial is over. I watched it for the same reason I watched the Watergate hearings: because it was important and could have profound consequences for many Americans far beyond Minneapolis.

What struck me over and over every time I saw the video of the encounter of the police with George Floyd was not once did any of the police officers attempt to speak to Mr. Floyd in a normal, conversational manner. The first officers came up to him from behind with their guns drawn and began shouting, and their shouting didn’t stop until Officer Chauvin’s knee was on the neck of Mr. Floyd.

Poor George Floyd never had a chance from the first second. And nine minutes and 29 seconds later, all his chances were over. And none of George Floyd’s assailants ever stopped to talk to him and tell him why he had to die.

Betsy Bailey

Albany

