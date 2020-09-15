Mailbag: All lives matter, including Native lives

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to Louise Marquering’s letter on Sept. 2 (“Consider Indigenous and Native issues”) as a member of the Rosebud Lakota tribe: Thank you.

I have been wondering how to eloquently insert this issue in today’s topics amid the Black lives, blue lives and everything else matters.

It is true that Lincoln is not well liked by Native Americans, especially the Lakota. The reservation that my grandfather hailed from went so far as to vote to rename a county in South Dakota from Todd County to Sicangu Oyate County partly because the relation its namesake had to President Lincoln.

You can also find Lincoln’s hand in the largest public execution in American history when he sentenced my people to death in Minnesota. While Lincoln stayed the execution of 265 Lakota, he left 38 swinging from the gallows for half an hour.

We hear every day that the Black community is being discriminated against by police and targeted. But what about my Native sisters today who are being raped, killed and kidnapped by non-Natives on an even more regular basis?