Mailbag: All of us owe gratitude to military

Each Veterans Day I am reminded of my visit to the USS Arizona Memorial, where I received a card in remembrance of Frank C. Flaherty.

Ensign Flaherty was on the USS Oklahoma and, when it was determined that the ship was going to capsize, the order was given to abandon ship. Ensign Flaherty remained in the turret, holding a flashlight so the remainder of the turret crew could see to escape. He thereby sacrificed his own young life of 22 years. For this he posthumously received the Medal of Honor.

When I saw Ensign Flaherty’s picture, it reminded me of my own father, who came home from World War II and lived a very happy, productive life. This could have been Frank’s life, but instead he unselfishly chose to save his fellow crewmen. The bravery of Frank Flaherty and what he sacrificed that fateful day of Dec. 7, 1941, is unfathomable.

All of us owe our deepest, profound gratitude and thanks to the brave military personnel who defend our country and keep us safe.

Mary Lou McCormick

Albany

