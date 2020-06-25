Mailbag: All Oregonians should have health care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The economic fallout of the pandemic has revealed the weakness of employment-based healthcare. If the unemployment rate hits 20%, a not-unreasonable figure, over 40 million Americans could lose their health insurance. Forbes magazine estimated that 43% of the lost jobs will never come back.

What happens when the number of uninsured more than doubles? The loss of customers will compel insurers scrambling to maintain stock values to raise premiums dramatically while passing off even more costs to the consumer. When then newly uninsured pour into emergency rooms more hospitals will become insolvent, taxes will be raised to make up their losses, or both. Countless billions would be spent to shore up a system that will ultimately fail due to inherent inefficiencies and lack of cost control mechanisms.

The only way to escape this “death spiral of insurance” is to establish an efficient system of universal health care not tied to employment. Fortunately, Oregon has a task force to come up with a detailed plan of how to do that at the state level. Unfortunately, the economic crisis has hit the state budget hard. That means we must advocate to keep the estimated $1.5 million allocated to fund the task force.