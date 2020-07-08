Mailbag: All should be able to rally around flag

Mailbag: All should be able to rally around flag

With the Fourth of July bringing lots of red, white and blue displays, it makes me think about why it is we fly the flag.

As Theodore Roosevelt once said: “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president.” With that said, why do I see our flag mostly being flown by the political right year-round on their homes, trucks, etc.? Flying the flag should be a way to show solidarity by all citizens of this great country.

As we celebrate the July Fourth holiday and ready ourselves for the November elections, I urge all citizens to find a permanent place for a flag. Let us show that the flag stands for all Americans.

Stan Hall

Corvallis

