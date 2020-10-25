Mailbag: Allow Mayor Konopa to continue service

What is a plutocracy? It is government by the rich.

What is the chamber of commerce? It’s an agency that enables wealthy individuals and corporations to pool their vast resources to control local elections. You can tell which candidates they support, because those are the ones who seem to have huge budgets for advertising, lawn signs and the like. Those are the candidates who favor excessive development, no matter the cost to local livability.

The office of city councilor is listed as nonpartisan, but it is well known that the individuals who occupy that office seldom match that description. This election could be our chance to wrest control from the plutocratic chamber and give our wonderful city back to its citizens, so please carefully consider your vote.

The chamber’s latest golden calf is Alex Johnson, who is new to city government. He represents the chamber and the Oregon Realtors Political Action Committee, an organization responsible for inflating housing market prices so that people cannot afford to sell their home and buy another. Johnson supports expanding Albany’s urban growth boundary, which would increase taxes, traffic, pollution and crime.