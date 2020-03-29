Mailbag: Allworth Vets Home staff is amazing

Over the last few days we have followed the coronavirus like everyone else. It is a public health threat of epic proportions. Linn County was unfortunate in having one of the first and largest confined virus outbreaks in the state. But if you follow the numbers, we have held steady for several days. We have to believe the infection rate has remained low due to the diligent staff at the Allworth Veterans' Home. Most likely a family member came to see a loved one in the facility and left the virus behind.

Our thanks and admiration go to the administrator at the facility, Kelly Fitzpatrick; the medical staff, in particular the medical director, Dr. Richards; and the dedicated staff in containing the virus effectively within the walls of this facility. Also you have to admire the architect and builders of the facility in planning ahead with air handling infrastructure to limit the spread of disease at the home. Obviously, the virus will infect more of us in the county, but the diligence of the people at the Allworth Veterans' Home will be one of the bright moments in this pandemic locally.