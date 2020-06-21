Mailbag: America always was about gain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The coronavirus narrative doesn’t add up.

Health authorities, news anchors and political figures all lined up behind the official exaggerated “coronavirus crisis,” blaming a virus whose mortality rates, added to seasonal flu and pneumonia figures, were normal until numerous coding changes suddenly created a tsunami of deaths from COVID.

Hmm. Even doctors spoke out online about exaggerated COVID death claims. The king of coding captures awarded COVID pneumonia-like symptoms, whereas pneumonia normally kills practically everyone, said pandemic expert Knut Wittkowski, PhD.

Despite the mostly ordinary but faster-transmitting coronavirus having mild/no symptoms for 80-plus percent, national authorities despaired, promoting a darker vision. Social and mainstream media attacked, shamed or censored dissident views, acting presumptuously and irrationally instead of calmly, rationally, thoughtfully.