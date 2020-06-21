Mailbag: America always was about gain

The coronavirus narrative doesn’t add up.

Health authorities, news anchors and political figures all lined up behind the official exaggerated “coronavirus crisis,” blaming a virus whose mortality rates, added to seasonal flu and pneumonia figures, were normal until numerous coding changes suddenly created a tsunami of deaths from COVID. 

Hmm. Even doctors spoke out online about exaggerated COVID death claims. The king of coding captures awarded COVID pneumonia-like symptoms, whereas pneumonia normally kills practically everyone, said pandemic expert Knut Wittkowski, PhD.

Despite the mostly ordinary but faster-transmitting coronavirus having mild/no symptoms for 80-plus percent, national authorities despaired, promoting a darker vision. Social and mainstream media attacked, shamed or censored dissident views, acting presumptuously and irrationally instead of calmly, rationally, thoughtfully.

Suddenly this tiny 125-nanometer coronavirus was responsible for shuttering the world economy, although listed COVID mortality (last week as) only 1 of every 18,000 people worldwide. Many extreme political decisions were attributed to the virus itself. It was coronavirus, presumably, affecting lead guy Anthony Fauci at deeper levels — like his pocketbook, with vaccine patents and stock holdings — where a royal conflict of interest lies! 

Speaking of lies, what about Fauci’s astronomical estimate of 2 million deaths here, over 15 times too high?

Meanwhile, exacerbating the crisis are artificial stressors, misinformation, anti-social distancing, immune-impairing masks, withholding of beneficial treatments like intravenous Vitamin C, and multiple highly questionable coding changes favoring COVID-19 deaths — unnecessarily sending death totals skyward.

America always was about opportunism, manipulation and unjust gain.

Chris C. Foulke

Corvallis

