Mailbag: America is about freedom of choice

In a recent opinion letter (“Unvaccinated remain ignorant of harm,” Aug. 27), Diane Hunsaker made her point she got the jab or what they are calling a vaccine. I am concerned after getting her vaccine protection that she believes everyone else should too.

If the vaccine works, then she is protected from COVID carriers. If the vaccine doesn’t work, then why force it on those who don’t want it?

I am happy for those who got the jab, and hope you don’t end up human pincushions with a lifetime of booster shots. We live or die with our choices. America is about freedom of choice to do with your body what you choose. Oregon has been a leader in Death with Dignity. Being forced to be vaccinated, we lose all dignity in life.

James Farmer

Albany

