Mailbag: America is still worth fighting for

As I watch the events of the past few days unfold, I find myself sickened by the activity of a few anarchists bent on destroying those things my father and so many others fought for in Europe and the South Pacific.

Those men were great men. My father was an infantryman who was involved in at least two amphibious landings. He saw things so horrific that he never shared those experiences with me, although I did overhear a few conversations he had with some of his ex-GI friends.

He fought for an America that is the finest, most fair nation the world has ever known. It is not perfect but is by far the best place to live the world has ever known. No matter what your political position might be, preserving what was so valiantly fought for so many times is worth fighting for again.

We cannot let those who would follow the course of Neville Chamberlain lead us to destruction. These fascists cannot be placated or given in to as their goal is total domination just as all fascists' goal has always been. I see no courage in the leadership whatsoever in Washington or in fact the entire West Coast. We cannot be weak; we can only be strong.

I have loved this nation and Oregon for 81 years. I want to be able to continue to love it till the day I pass to the other side.