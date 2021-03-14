Mailbag: America needs a two-party system

As I read Phil Plaza’s letter in this morning’s paper (March 5), hope came into my heart.
Here was a description of a conservative party I could wholeheartedly endorse. A party with actual policy instead of the smoke and mirrors/stand-up comedy/carnival barker practitioners the present Republican Party has become. Let us support candidates who have a history of decency and responsibility. America needs an authentic two-party system that promotes honest, respectful discussion of issues. I look forward to what Phil Plaza describes.
Elizabeth Bargsten
Corvallis