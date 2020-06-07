Mailbag: America needs God's help now

I look into our beloved country and am saddened by the level of hatred and division that characterize so much of our American landscape. The greatness of the United States emerged out of the truth that all men (humankind) were created equal by a divine intelligence, and that those inalienable human rights and privileges were given us by our Creator. Although society generally acknowledges God's existence, His involvement in human affairs has often been summarily dismissed or denied altogether by so many. Benjamin Franklin, who disavowed historic Christianity, nevertheless wrote that we do so at our peril.

He writes: "We have been assured, Sir (President George Washington), in the sacred writings that except the Lord build (the empire of the U.S.) they labor in vain that build it. I firmly believe this; and I also believe that without his concurring aid we shall succeed in this political building no better than the Builders of Babel: We shall be divided by our little partial local interests; our projects will be confounded, and we ourselves shall be become a reproach and a bye word down to future age. And what is worse, mankind may hereafter from this unfortunate instance, despair of establishing Governments by Human Wisdom, and leave it to chance, war, and conquest." (Constitutional Convention Address on Prayer, delivered Thursday, June 28, 1787, Philadelphia)