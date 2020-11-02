Mailbag: An email recently sent to a friend

Dear Fred,

I am going to presume upon our 70-plus years’ friendship and ask you a few questions about Trump morality that are important for me to understand how you find Trump acceptable to vote for.

I do not see Trump attending church. Prior presidents yes, but not him. He appeared in front of that Episcopal church in D.C. only for TV and not as a religious statement. That offended me. How did you feel about that?

It was postulated that he got elected for his business acumen. He filed for bankruptcy six times, was forced to close his “Trump U” and refund money because of false inducements. He was forced to close his charity because he used the funds in the charity for personal purchases. In his business, he cheated suppliers and subcontractors. These are not a sign of decent moral values to me. Are they to you?

And what about the military? You and I both served our country. Would you classify us as “losers and suckers?” He denigrated Gold Star families. He had to go through (pay for?) five deferments for “bone spurs” to get out of service to his country. What does that say about his patriotism?