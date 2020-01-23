Mailbag: An epitaph for the climate

I, Monkey, do solemnly swear, to live solely in my own interest with reckless abandon towards all other lifeforms, including, but not limited to, the entire planet that supports all life and all species, including my own. I take this oath with the full understanding that it has, and, likely will continue to result in irreversible changes to my required life support system and will result in the end of my tenure here in this sole Goldilocks zone of life in all the known universe, so help my gods.