The Corvallis Elks Lodge would like to thank Steve Redman, Kathleen Hutchinson and the Windermere Real Estate staff for their generous donation of bark mulch for the memorial garden and the other areas around the lodge.

They took time out of their busy day to spread it and clean up the area afterwards. Thanks also goes out to Josh Noble Yard Service, who donated a tractor and time to this project. This is an example of community helping community.