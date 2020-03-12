Mailbag: An open letter from a survivor of child abuse

To Oregon: I have been afraid for my physical safety, taken to the streets for food, seen my father get violent and go to prison. Only now, years later, can I admit to myself that I have been neglected, starved and abused. And I genuinely don’t know what’s more traumatizing — what he did to me or how badly the government addressed it.

My story is one where the system failed to react, but frequently failures come from when the system acts and then fails in the execution. Oregon has over 7,000 youth in foster care, many sleeping in prison cells or homeless shelters because we fail to fund facilities. Children are not having their needs fulfilled and are being tormented. As a result of our neglectful system, Oregon is facing a federal lawsuit.

Survivors of this system are not observed in the government or higher education because, statistically, we do not make it that far. However, nearly all survivors agree: Our child welfare system needs to give a voice to survivors.

At 19, I started a nonprofit, called Safeguard Youth, to specifically give this platform to youth and survivors of child abuse. I don’t have all the answers, nor should I. But the system shouldn’t be led by doctors, lawyers and politicians without including the voices of those who are most impacted.