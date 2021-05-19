Mailbag: Animals to blame for climate change?

Are animals to be blamed as a significant contributor to climate change? A better question to ask might be, When an animal expels carbon, where did the carbon originate?

The carbon expelled came from the air.

As plants grow, not only is feed-forage produced for the animal, but its roots are also moving carbon into the soil.

Additionally, practices incorporating no-till and cover crops will result in soil organic matter improvements. Manure is regularly also put back into the soil, creating a carbon sequestration cycle that should not be overlooked.

Again, carbon comes from plants pulled directly from the atmosphere. When cover crops are grown, they sequester carbon, reduce erosion and sequester excess nutrients from crop production. Some cover crops help make otherwise unusable nutrients available to other plants by using both root exudates and microbial activity feeding on organic matter.