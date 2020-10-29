Mailbag: Another federal prosecutor has quit

I found it very troubling to learn that another federal prosecutor has quit his job, after serving for 36 years in California.

Also disturbing is that local news outlets did not have this as front-page news, given the gravity of what is happening in our judicial system. Philip Halpern spent years as a federal prosecutor for the U.S. Department of Justice based in San Diego. He won high-profile cases, including corruption prosecutions against members of Congress.

Halpern stated, “It’s become apparent to me, from General Kelly to General Mattis to John Bolton to Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump has made it crystal-clear that there’s simply no place in his administration for anyone who places loyal service to their country over blind obedience to him. And that’s troubling to me because these are the actions of a dictator and not a patriot. And unfortunately, it’s become all too clear that Bill Barr has chosen typically to play the lapdog and follow this president’s lead.”