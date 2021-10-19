Mailbag: Another opportunity to punish enemies

When Roger Nyquist spoke those fateful words at the Greater Albany Public Schools board meeting, “I believe Central is worth saving,” he showed beyond a doubt that he was never interested in facts, only in using emotional, nonfactual language for his agenda.

As a parent, I was flabbergasted. He had a month to do research, and yet when it came time to vote on expanding Takena Elementary School, why did he say he was saving Central Elementary School? As if an already-delayed infrastructure project at Takena spelled doom for Central.

Does he actually believe this? He claims this issue needs more study, but why didn’t the issue of South Shore Elementary School’s remodel from the same funding source also need more study?

It’s unfair and strange. Every argument Nyquist and Pete Morse used to delay Takena’s expansion could be applied to South Shore’s remodel, yet weren’t. Why aren’t we doing financial and demographic studies before approving $6.6 million of School Emergency Relief Fund money for South Shore’s capital project? What if the district needs those funds elsewhere?