Mailbag: Another sad episode in GAPS saga

This morning, Wednesday September 15, I read yet another sad episode in the deterioration of the Greater Albany Public School system since the installation of the three new board members this summer.

Along with the board chair who ended his previous term under the dark cloud of unanimous censure by the board of which he was a member, these four men have steadily abused their positions and our trust. Their first action was to fire a superintendent who did not need replacing. They spent $400,000 of our district money, not on students, but on their own agenda which they refuse to disclose. Melissa Goff was replaced, with no open search, by the board’s choice, Rob Saxton.

During the board meeting on September 13, Roger Nyquist inappropriately cut off Michael Thompson’s offer to serve on the committee to search for new superintendent while accepting the offer of the board chair, a member of the group of four. It seems we cannot hope for any transparency in this replacement either.

When you receive your next property tax bill, look at the amount that goes towards the school district. Four of the five board members might regard it as theirs to spend at will.

Elizabeth Bargsten

Corvallis

