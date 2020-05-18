Mailbag: Anti-DeFazio letter blatantly misleading

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was disappointed to read a recent letter to the editor in the Democrat-Herald by Garrett Fleetwood (Mailbag, May 14). The author is severely misinformed and as we head into the final day of the 2020 primary, I would expect the DH as a news publication to refrain from publishing blatantly inaccurate information.

Each statement in Garrett Fleetwood's letter is factually inaccurate. First, he claims that Rep. DeFazio is "opposed to plans to rebuild our infrastructure." In reality, Rep. Peter DeFazio is literally leading the way as the chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee!

Peter DeFazio has the legislative record and the progressive plan to rebuild our economy, our infrastructure, and help our country recover from the pandemic. In his workers-first provisions in the recent CARES Act, he saved the jobs of 2.1 million people and guaranteed that their health care, benefits and retirement remained untouched. Bernie Sanders even lauded his provisions as "the model for every worker in America."