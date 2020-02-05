Mailbag: Anti-Zionist forces undercut Israel

In his Jan. 23 letter, Rick Staggenborg attempts to define “antisemitism,” “anti-Zionism” and what a “Jewish state” is and is not, as well as providing a simplistic solution to the Arab conflict with Israel. It appears he learned everything he knows about these topics from the website of Jewish Voice for Peace, a fringe group that works to undermine Israel’s sovereignty and ultimately Israel’s existence.

Staggenborg, whether intentionally or from ignorance, willful or not, accepts and promotes a carefully crafted false narrative which casts Israel as an illegitimate country filled with thieving, colonizing, apartheid-toting oppressors while ignoring the real culprits of Arab oppression. I could fill pages with facts, history, counterarguments and a list of territorial disputes and authentic atrocities going on around the world that do not capture a fraction of the ire and attention that Israel receives on a daily basis. Ignorance and misinformation alone cannot begin to explain this ridiculous obsession so many have with this one tiny country and with this one tiny people (Jews are about 0.2 of 1% of the world population) … which brings us back to the beginning.