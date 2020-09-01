Mailbag: Antifa would hide behind Wall of Moms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. Willett, in your defense of Antifa (Aug. 18 Democrat-Herald), do you really think a group who gangs up to beat people, shoot lasers in their eyes, throw softball-sized rocks and frozen items at them, fire rockets at them while hiding back behind the front line, break windows and start fires is a benign bunch?

How would you like to face that violence while trying to guard public property?

“Nice is best” does not fit Antifa, Mr. Willett.

Yes, Antifa would certainly hide behind the Wall of Moms. Wearing their helmets and carrying their ball bats. Hiding behind as they launch their rocks.

They couldn’t care less about Black lives. You need to start watching the Portland news at 11 p.m.

And citing all those names you looked up on the internet, parroting the protesters, names without the entire facts are totally worthless.

You then shifted over to President Trump’s calling hate groups good people… No, he said there were some decent people on both sides in those Southern protests. Like the Wall of Moms you cited.

Antifa uses benign groups to fool people, and it looks like it worked.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0