Mailbag: APD, GAPS model building trust

My family loves Albany. My kiddos walk around our neighborhood, and I feel safe when they do.

But safety means different things to people. While I am grateful for Albany Police Department’s contributions, I recognize my own privilege. I share Chief Harnden’s sentiment: “We hope that there will be a time that there is no fear when the police are present,” but that is not true now. As Superintendent Goff wrote, “Different communities experience the presence of these authority figures differently,” and not everyone is treated the way my family is.

For many, seeing law enforcement officers at schools can be a traumatic experience. I don’t blame APD for that, but no one should be surprised that, as Superintendent Goff wrote, “Many parents express concerns regarding how their children (and they themselves) felt about seeing police officers on campus.”

While there are other ways to meet the officers of APD as positive role models, for which I applaud Chief Harnden, there are no other ways to return to school.