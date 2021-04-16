Mailbag: APD, GAPS working to maintain safety

Thank you to Superintendent Goff and Chief Harnden for their leadership, flexibility and empathy on the sensitive and controversial issue of police officers greeting children at school.

I hope everyone reads Superintendent Goff’s statement in full before jumping to conclusions or spreading misinformation. Not everyone experiences the sight of a uniformed police officer in the same way. Children do hear about and see images of police brutality, particularly against people of color, as well as traumatic images of school shootings, and so understandably might have a fearful response to the sight of police personnel on school grounds.

This response does not indicate a lack of respect for our Albany Police Department, and should not be interpreted as such. I believe the fact that our APD chief and our Greater Albany Public Schools superintendent are working together, along with parents of vulnerable students, to create and maintain an atmosphere of safety and security for all students is exactly what is needed, and I fully support their efforts.

Susan Leonard

Albany

