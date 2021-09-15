Mailbag: Are some citizens more valuable?

In response to councilor Gabe Shepard’s question on what work the city of Corvallis is not accomplishing as a result of its work on homelessness: He was quoted as saying, “We’ve been in this mode since November. I’ve stopped doing my job.”

I’m just wondering: Unless he’s talking about his employment, just exactly what does the councilor think takes priority over meeting the basic health and safety needs of our most vulnerable citizens during a pandemic that shows no signs of letting up?

I wonder if he’d be asking the same questions if we experienced a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. His comment makes me wonder if he believes some citizens are more valuable than others.

George Grosch

Philomath

