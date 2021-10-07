 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Are there remedies for tent cities?
Coming back from Seattle to Corvallis, I was horrified to see spreading tent cities seemingly everywhere.

This is terrible in a prosperous country as ours. What remedies are there?

Laurence Daley

Corvallis

 

