Mailbag: Article raises a few questions

The article by Caitlyn May about the health issues of Jenn Williams, an Albany police officer, raises a few questions.

Is it normal procedure to send an officer to do a background check on a potential employee? Can’t that process be completed online or on the telephone? Does anyone care about the cost of the process?

This is a fraught time to travel via air. Who assigns such travel to a public employee? Did this person realize the potential hazards involved with air travel (or, really, any travel) in the pandemic period? Did Ms. Williams know of the hazards?

So much in this article I don’t understand. I’d like to have a public employee justify what seems like a juvenile decision on all levels. Please be sure to explain what position was being filled with this questionable journey.

Kirk Nevin

Corvallis

