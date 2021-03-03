Mailbag: 'As We See It' expressed outrage

I want to thank Megan Ward and Elizabeth Sheehan for their “As We See It” in the Feb. 10 GT, about the money to renovate Reser Stadium.

I have been struggling to find words to express my outrage! They said it much better than I could.

To add insult to injury, there was a fairly large article just below the original article that described the homeless in our community. Even more disturbing than the $50 million donation was the $20 million-plus from the education and general fund! Most of our lives do not revolve around Oregon State University football.