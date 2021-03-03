 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: 'As We See It' expressed outrage

Mailbag: 'As We See It' expressed outrage

{{featured_button_text}}

I want to thank Megan Ward and Elizabeth Sheehan for their “As We See It” in the Feb. 10 GT, about the money to renovate Reser Stadium.

I have been struggling to find words to express my outrage! They said it much better than I could.

To add insult to injury, there was a fairly large article just below the original article that described the homeless in our community. Even more disturbing than the $50 million donation was the $20 million-plus from the education and general fund! Most of our lives do not revolve around Oregon State University football.

Carol Carter

Corvallis

0
1
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News