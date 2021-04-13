Mailbag: Ask legislators to approve SB 844

By now, you may have seen ads in the newspapers (other than Gazette-Times or Democrat-Herald) or in online searches, or have even received a robocall urging you to “tell politicians to stop threatening access to innovative treatments and vaccines.”
These ads are not to promote population health or innovation of lifesaving drugs. They are to protect the pharmaceutical industry’s high-profit margins and are paid for by PhRMA, the industry trade organization.
The ads refer to a bipartisan bill, SB 844, sponsored by state Rep. Prusak, Rep. Wallen and Sen. Patterson, which would create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board in Oregon. The board would review prices for prescription drug products and establish an upper payment limit for drugs that are likely to create affordability challenges for Oregon’s health systems and patients.
On Jan. 4, CBS News aired an interview of a woman whose son had died because he could not afford $1,300 per month for insulin.
In her newsletter of April 3, Sen. Patterson said many of her constituents have similar difficulty paying for medications. She said insulin was discovered in another country (Canada) a century ago by individuals who donated their patent to their government so that everyone could have access to this lifesaving drug. Why should we keep this drug unaffordable for our people?