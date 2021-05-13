 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Ask officials to support HR 2307
Mailbag: Ask officials to support HR 2307

The benefits of clean energy are clear: less pollution and healthier people. But can we afford it?

Yes! A carbon fee and dividend policy can do the job. It will spur innovation, drive down the cost of clean energy, and provide carbon cashback payments (“dividends”) to American households to ease the transition.

Please ask Rep. DeFazio and Sens. Wyden and Merkley to support carbon fee and dividend legislation such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 2307.

When energy is both clean and affordable, we’ll all breathe better.

Teresa Welch

Corvallis

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

