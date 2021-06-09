Mailbag: Asking Nearman be expelled as rep

After watching the video of Rep. Mike Nearman exiting a secured area of the Oregon State Capitol building, it is my opinion that Mr. Nearman intentionally, with both purpose and forethought, allowed armed protesters into the building on Dec. 21, 2020.

To my knowledge, Mr. Nearman has not publicly shown any remorse, contrition or responsibility for his seditious and dangerous actions.

While Mr. Nearman claims to not be a violent person, I looked up the word “sedition” in Webster’s Dictionary. It reads as follows: “Sedition: conspiring to incite resistance or insurrection against a lawful authority.”

It is my opinion that Mr. Nearman, as seen in the videos, knowingly conspired with protesters, while aiding and abetting actions which resulted in injury to officers of the Oregon State Police.

By his actions, Mr. Nearman also intentionally placed fellow elected legislators in harm’s way by allowing armed and violent protesters access through a secured area of the Capitol building. It was only the vigorous efforts by the Oregon State Police that prevented protesters from entering the legislature.