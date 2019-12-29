Mailbag: Asleson deserves better from YMCA board

Thank you, first of all, to numerous YMCA donors, members and friends who have shared their concern re: the lifetime membership in question for Jim Asleson, who retired one year ago now (editorial, Oct. 30).

Jim was the CEO for the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA for 25 years, and retired after a 40-year YMCA career. He was the driving force behind the new YMCA in Albany.

Chris Reese, the new CEO, requested that Jim be honored for his work with a lifetime membership to the YMCA. Jim was only given one year, even though many in our community have stood behind a lifetime membership for Jim. Albany's YMCA Board is the only one in Oregon that has not offered this privilege for a retired CEO, even though Jim is the only CEO in Oregon to complete a new YMCA facility from the ground up.

YMCA core values include caring, respect and responsibility towards all. I must question these values as being an integral part of our local YMCA. The only comment made directly to Jim, from a senior YMCA Board member, is that "he can afford the membership."