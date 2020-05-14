Mailbag: Attack on Sprenger very disappointing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Those of us who know Sherrie Sprenger can testify that her character is above reproach.

A servant leader, Sherrie has worked tirelessly to represent the constituents of House District 17 and all Oregonians for more than a decade in the state Legislature. Throughout her life Sherrie’s faith has guided her decision-making, enabling her to make great personal sacrifices for the benefit of those she serves. At no point in her career of public service has Sherrie ever compromised her beliefs or integrity for personal gain. Her voting record, and more importantly her life, speaks to that truth.

I was beyond disappointed to see Sherrie attacked by her opponent in a political mailer based on lies and outright deception. If Kerry Johnson is willing to say and do anything to get elected, what does that tell us about what kind of leader she would make?

Please join us in supporting Sherrie Sprenger for Linn County commissioner.

Jon and Rachel Kloor

Eugene

