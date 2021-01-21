Mailbag: Attempted coup will harm amendment

As of Jan. 13, the House was preparing to impeach president Trump again.

Even if Trump and co-conspirators are punished, that doesn’t change the fact that 70 million citizens voted for him. In my opinion, there are two types of Trump supporters: those who stand to gain politically or financially, and those who are easily duped.

We can’t do much about those who value political power/money over democracy and morality.

Maybe we can try to figure out how so many were fooled.

First, we start teaching civics and critical thinking again.

Second, we need to understand: These people actually believe there is a shadow government trying to subvert their rights. This notion is fed by the lies of the president, social media posts that are long on accusation and short on facts, and the likes of Fox News.

A few years ago, Fox won a court case wherein it was accused of lying. The judge didn’t say Fox wasn’t lying. He said no reasonable person should expect the truth from Fox. Yet many still use Fox as their news source.