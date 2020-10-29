Mailbag: Augerot focuses on a healthier county

Filled out my ballot and marked my vote next to Xan Augerot’s name.

Good citizen leaders are rare in this world. Anyone who puts their time and talents into a position of civic responsibility usually faces lots of challenges and few thank you’s, mostly oppositional abuse rather than communal dialogue.

Xan seems to be one of those rare individuals who manages to balance pragmatic, principled and inclusive solutions across many community points of view and differing opinions. Imagine focusing on a healthier and safer Benton County by making long-term investments in health care, housing and the criminal justice system. Imagine talking … yes, I said actually talking to neighboring counties in an effort to increase efficiencies in providing public services across counties.

That’s exactly what I want our political leaders to do: take on the responsibilities of their offices on behalf of all of us.

Peggy Joyce

Albany

