Mailbag: Bad week for Trump? Good

It’s no secret that I’m not a great fan of Donald Trump. So, whenever he does something that exposes his myriad defects and shortcomings, I revel.

This week has been a good one for me. First, Time Magazine chose, as Person of the Year, Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old environmental activist who has brought much-needed attention to the problem of climate change. Apparently, not satisfied with winning in 2016, Trump had a snippy tweet for Ms. Thunberg, suggesting she has an anger management problem. Donald, sometimes unfettered free speech can be a curse.

Then there is the report that Trump wants to hire attorney Alan Dershowitz to work on his pending impeachment trial. Dershowitz is a celebrated and respected lawyer to the rich and famous. But here’s the problem: In many high-profile cases such as this, Dershowitz has represented the guilty. At least he did in working for O.J., Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein. Good choice, Mr. President!

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon

