Mailbag: Baloney to needing an election audit

I see that in the May 25 Editor’s Mailbag, James Farmer has created a variant of the Big Lie.

Mr. Farmer rationalizes that since both sides cheat in elections, Oregonians need an audit to ensure their vote counts.

I don’t think so! In my 40 years of voting in Oregon, I don’t recall any calls for audits when an election was not even close. As incompetent as Trump was as president, he is masterful in repeating lies over and over until people start to believe the lie.

What can we do when we hear the lie or a cleverly disguised variant? We need to call them out as emphatically as they tell the lie.

William Barr said there was no voter fraud, the chief of cyber security said so, the Republican Attorney General in Georgia said the same thing. In Pennsylvania, the only fraud that was found was a Republican who tried to cast a ballot for a dead person.

I call baloney on needing an audit or that there was fraud in the 2020 election.

Bob Hazleton

Corvallis

