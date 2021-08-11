Mailbag: Be a supportive community member

What’s all the fuss and uproar?

You’d think we were being asked to do something evil or against the law. Instead we’re being asked to do something helpful — to protect ourselves and our fellow community members against an often-lethal disease, COVID-19. Getting vaccinated protects us and protects others from catching anything from us; wearing a mask protects others from us — and might even give us some protection. What’s so bad about that?

Gone are the good old days when if you didn’t like what was going on, you could up and move out to the frontier and do as you darn well pleased. Now we are members of a community, and it is common knowledge that the community does better when its individual members do better — and vice versa.

So can’t we put aside our personal preferences and our slight discomforts and do what we can to help our community thrive? Instead of “I”, “I” — let’s try “we” or “us” for a change.

So get that jab in the arm, take a deep breath and wear that mask in public even if you don’t like it, and be a supportive community member!