Mailbag: Be careful about impressions

A local doctor believes others can think only with their heart, but I decided long ago to be open to uncomfortable realities and emphasize root concerns.

This doctor has favorable personal impressions of Tony Fauci that he implies are definitive and should insulate Fauci from charges of questionable behavior, conflicts of interest or wrongdoing, including his missteps heading the U.S. coronavirus response.

During the Depression, a dynamic philanthropist named Alphonse G. Capone started an early soup kitchen, eventually serving more than 120,000 meals to hungry and jobless Chicago citizens. Some say he did more for Chicago than the state of Illinois.

Mr. Capone also allegedly ordered execution of 33 rival mobsters. He may have blown up 100 others. We must be careful about personal impressions — whom we laud or criticize!

My recent high school reunion featured a classmate, Becky Morris, writing a classic whodunit murder mystery, “Murder in My Hometown,” concerning the real-world death of our classmate Dickie Kitchel in 1967.

Numerous suspects arose from the story line. Then there were hitchhikers seen in the vicinity that night. My housemate even said she had highly prospective information concerning yet another prime suspect not mentioned in the book.