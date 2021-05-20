 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Be careful of heavy exercise
0 comments

Mailbag: Be careful of heavy exercise

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

First, I am not qualified to give medical advice. However, my immediate family’s recent experience suggest that heavy exercise should NOT be undertaken by those who have had a relatively recent bout of Covid-19, since such can lead to cardiac arrest

Laurence Daley

Corvallis

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News