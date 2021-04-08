Mailbag: Be responsible media users

Today’s media plays a significant role in our society.

With this technological age, the media can be described as food to our community; therefore, it weakens or strengthens culture. The media gives new and up-to-date information on current news, gossip, the latest gadgets and fashion. The media also provides an efficient and effective way to communicate between individuals. The media claims to be administered by decency and parity for the ordinary person to the rich man.

Media is extensively the change of education, information, entertainment, advancement, correlation of parts in society. Media has been considered a mirror of contemporary society, which infects and shapes culture. The current generation has been affected by the media; social media has become part of teenage lives. The media influences a person’s perspective; therefore, continued media usage is a matter of concern. Its usage and interaction have to be handled responsibly.

Becoming responsible media users is vital; this can be achieved by reporting on an exclusive event and not part of it; when reporting, one should stay neutral and work for a legitimate organization. Producers must look at any source of information and news with skepticism, and do extensive research before drawing any conclusion; politics should be excluded from one’s opinion.