Mailbag: Be safe, but don't panic over virus

The emerging COVID-19, Wuhan virus, Chinese virus or whatever you wish to call it is here. The number of people it infects and claims in death depends on what we do, not what the virus does.

When I was working in the Eastern Cape of South Africa 17 years ago, some people I worked with died from AIDS about every three to four months. Some older teens once asked me how old I was only to follow up with their view that they were sure they would not live that long. While I was there health workers, teachers, teens, utility workers, police, grocers and children died. People in villages would come to me for pictures so their children would know what they had looked like.

So, here we are with a virus with an easy means of transmission via breathing and sneezing droplets from one person to another or other unknown vectors. We all are going to have to show personal discipline and restraint to save ourselves and those around us. Just like with AIDS. In panic you may mistake your seasonal allergies for coronavirus. You must be diagnosed first by a medical doctor (see CDC). Let us use the test kits for the virus on the precious few who really need them.

Give the next 30 days over to peace, quiet and limited exposure to others. Have patience. Live to see another year. Be well.