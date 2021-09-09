Mailbag: Beatings, arrests continue on Cuba

First, I wish to congratulate the editors of the Corvallis Gazette-Times for their publication of letters to the editor expressing so many diverse opinions.

In particular I find interesting the last letter to the editor found in the Aug. 15 edition (“Time to normalize relations with Cuba,” Bill Halsey).

While this letter contained several errors of fact, it once again clearly demonstrated the freedom of speech that we have in the U.S. Meanwhile, in Cuba, censorship, beatings, arrests and disappearances continue on that beautiful but unfortunate island.

Laurence Daley

Corvallis

